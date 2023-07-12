Biden made a promise to support Ukraine and called Putin’s mistake

Vitaly Sayenko20:53, 12.07.233 min.840

The US will not back down from supporting the Ukrainian state.

The President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, emphasizes that support for Ukraine will not weaken, and the refusal of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to diplomatically end the war by withdrawing the Russian invading forces from Ukraine is a mistake.

According to the UNIAN correspondent, Biden said this during a speech at Vilnius University regarding support for Ukraine.

The US president said that after almost 18 months of war, during which Russian forces have committed terrible atrocities, including crimes against humanity, the people of Ukraine remain steadfast, and Ukraine itself will continue to be independent and free.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...