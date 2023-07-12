All you need to know about Germany and its damn Chancellor Scholz:

From the LinkedIn page of Andreas Keßler

Ten years after losing a terrible war – that we started – we were admitted to NATO in 1955 because other countries were generous and even though Germany was divided. Today, with Chancellor Scholz, Germany is preventing Ukraine, where people are dying every day for our security, from getting a concrete path to NATO.

#StandWithUkraine #Ukraine #NATOSummit #ScholzIsADisgrace #NATOSummitVilnius

Like this: Like Loading...