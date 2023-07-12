All you need to know about Germany and its damn Chancellor Scholz:

From the LinkedIn page of Andreas Keßler
Ten years after losing a terrible war – that we started – we were admitted to NATO in 1955 because other countries were generous and even though Germany was divided. Today, with Chancellor Scholz, Germany is preventing Ukraine, where people are dying every day for our security, from getting a concrete path to NATO.
#StandWithUkraine #Ukraine #NATOSummit #ScholzIsADisgrace #NATOSummitVilnius
One comment
Excellent, eloquent and straight to the point from Herr Kessler.
From his LinkedIn masthead, it looks like he is also doing something practical to help Ukraine; not just commenting.