14 Russian generals support Wagner chief Prigozhin in defiance of Putin, Ukraine’s top security official says

July 11, 2023

Oleksiy Danilov (Photo:REUTERS/Alina Smutko)

A large number of senior Russian military officers support Wagner mercenary company leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov told news agency Reuters on July 10.

“There are so many commanders [in Russia] who sympathize with Wagner and don’t want to follow Putin,” Danilov said.

Danilov claimed to know of 14 Russian generals who support Prigozhin, however, he chose not to reveal their names.

During the June 23-24 mutiny, Wagner units headed north along the M-4 highway toward Moscow. Their route passed through Boguchar, a garrison town where a Russian military unit is stationed.

Three local residents told reporters that the Russian military did not offer any resistance there and that a large part of the town’s residents, including military personnel, “sympathized” with the Wagner mercenaries.

One local woman said of Prigozhin: “Who else should we support? At least there’s one dignified person who was not frightened.”

Another resident also stated that Wagner enjoys widespread support in the town and that many of Wagner’s fighters are from Boguchar.

“They’re all friends,” she said.

Prigozhin’s mutiny and Wagner’s march on Moscow – What is known

Prigozhin announced the beginning of an armed conflict with the Russian Defense Ministry on the evening of June 23, claiming that he wanted to “restore justice” in Russia.

He said that the Russian army struck the mercenaries’ “rear camp” in Rostov. However, the conflict between Prigozhin and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had started months earlier.

For the past few months, the Wagner leader has been regularly demanding the resignation of the Russian defense minister, accusing him of poor management of the Russian armed forces and of not supplying enough ammunition to Wagner forces.

Wagner forces seized control over the main military facilities in the cities of Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh on June 24. They also shot down seven Russian Air Force aircraft.

Prigozhin then demanded meetings with Russia’s top military leadership and threatened to “advance towards Moscow” in a video address shot in Rostov-on-Don.

Putin, in turn, posted a video address saying that the Russian Armed Forces had ordered to eliminate those who led the “mutiny.”

The Wagnerites’ convoys nevertheless moved towards Moscow in a “march for justice,” as Prigozhin called it.

Russia’s Federal Security Service charged Prigozhin with “inciting insurrection,” while the security forces were preparing to defend Moscow. Putin was believed to have fled the capital to his residence in Valdai, northwest of Moscow.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin as his mercenaries closed in on Moscow, Lukashenko’s press office stated, culminating in a deal where Prigozhin agreed to halt his forces’ advance on the Russian capital – in exchange for dropping charges and changes at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Soon after, Prigozhin ordered Wagner mercenaries to turn back from Moscow and return to their combat positions.

Russian media reported on July 10 that Prigozhin and Wagner unit commanders met with Russian dictator Putin on June 29, just days after the mutiny.

