Ukrainian defender downs Russian Geran-2 drone with one shot

On 11 July, a Ukrainian defender downed a Russian Geran-2 drone with a single shot in Kyiv Oblast.

Quote: “On 11.07.2023, a serviceman of the 60th Mechanised Inhulets Brigade, Lavronenko Oleksandr, shot down a Geran-2 unmanned lethal apparatus using a STINGER MANPAD system in Kyiv Oblast with a single shot.”

Background: On the night of 11 July, the Russian invaders launched 28 Shahed kamikaze drones over Ukraine, and the Air Force was able to shoot down 26 of them.

