Ukrainian Armed Forces manage to destroy the Russian S-400 Triumph SAM

The Ukrainian military knocked out the battery of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system, destroying its key vehicles with artillery fire.

The photos were released on social media.

As a result of the attacks, the Russian 5P85SM2-1 TEL and 92N6A radar from the S-400 long-range anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed. The destruction of one KamAZ truck and the death of some personnel is also reported.

According to the Russian system operators, which are the primary source of the photo, the accurate HIMARS MRL fire carried out the strike.

The destroyed 92N6A radar from the S-400 SAM, July 2023



92N6Е is a multi-function 3-D active electronically scanned array radar station. It has the ability to detect up to 100 targets and accurately track up to six targets at a distance of up to 400 km and an altitude of up to 30 km.

The 92N6Е radar is tied to the work of the entire battery, which includes three to six launchers. It performs a search for air targets, their tracking, IFF, and subsequent lock-on and targeting of an anti-aircraft missile to the target.

The destruction of the 92N6Е is a key episode, as it incapacitates the entire battery. A radar of this class is a very valuable system whose loss is difficult to compensate for.

Destroyed 5P85SM2-1 TEL from the S-400 SAM, July 2023



Also, as a result of the strike, the 5P85СSM2-1 TEL on the MZKT-543M truck chassis was destroyed.

The vehicle carries four transport and firing boxes with anti-aircraft missiles, the control and launch of which is performed automatically by command from the command post vehicle.

It should be noted that the vehicle was in a non-ready state with launch containers folded into the transport position. The same applies to the 92N6A radar, which was hit with a folded radar. The system was presumably “intercepted” during deployment at the firing position.

This is not the first defeat of the S-400 SAM. At the end of May, Militarnyi reported the destruction of the command post and launcher from a similar system in the Kherson region.

At that time, the anti-aircraft system was covering an important invader facility. It was hit by GMLRS guided missiles from the HIMARS system.

