Ukraine’s Air Force launches 15 strikes on enemy clusters

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Air Force has launched 15 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters. The Ukrainian military also destroyed three enemy reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Additionally, Ukraine’s missile and artillery units hit one Russian command post, three enemy personnel clusters, one ammunition depot, seven artillery systems in firing position, one electronic warfare system, and one air defense missile system.

On July 10, 2023, Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on an infrastructure object in the city of Mykolaiv.

“The enemy launched 48 air strikes and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 60 times. Unfortunately, in addition to civil infrastructure destructions, civilians were affected,” the report states.

Last night Russia again attacked Ukraine’s territory with the Iranian-made Shahed loitering munitions. Information about the effects is yet to be updated, but the threat of Russian missile and air strikes is persisting all over Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

Russian troops are focusing efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions. Fierce battles are raging. Thirty combat engagements have occurred over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units are completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence. The enemy launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region’s Basove, Odnorobivka and Veterynarne, and attacked about 10 settlements with artillery and mortars.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian warriors are firmly holding defense. Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected the Kharkiv region’s Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka and Kyslivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Donetsk region’s Terny, Zvanivka, Rozdolivka and Bilohorivka. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, under extensive enemy artillery attacks, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled Russian attacks near the Donetsk region’s Hryhorivka. The occupiers launched air strikes near Druzhba and Toretsk. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue holding back Russia’s onslaught near the Donetsk region’s Sieverne. The enemy launched an air strike near Avdiivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes.

In the Marinka direction, under enemy artillery strikes, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks near the Donetsk region’s Marinka and Krasnohorivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian shelling.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the Donetsk region’s Novomykhailivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Odradne. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian shelling.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Russian troops are focusing efforts to prevent Ukrainian forces from advancing. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, and gaining foothold within the re-captured frontiers.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

