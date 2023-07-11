Ukraine to be offered ‘Nato-lite’ protection

Major powers commit to ‘Israel-style’ security guarantees for Kyiv, but stop short of timetable for full alliance membership

10 July 2023 • 9:58pm

Ukraine is set to be offered “Israel-style” security guarantees by its most powerful Western military allies.

The UK, United States, France and Germany will commit to a long-term plan to arm Kyiv to defend itself from Russian aggression.

Talks over the assurances were ongoing on Monday as Nato’s 31 nations prepared for their annual summit in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, is expected at the summit where he is reportedly planning to hold meetings with leaders including US President Joe Biden.

It comes as Nato leaders were given a major boost on Monday, when Turkey finally dropped its veto to Swedish membership.

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary-general, announced the “historic step” after talks with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish president, on the eve of the summit.

A new defence scheme for Ukraine would create a legally binding pledge to continue existing military support for Kyiv, said diplomats involved in the discussions.

There would also be promises on training for Ukrainian troops, intelligence-sharing and assistance with bringing Kyiv’s armed forces in line with Nato standards.

The offer stops short of a timetable for full Nato membership, requested by Ukraine but blocked by the US and Germany.

However, the guarantees, underpinned by four of Nato’s biggest military powers, will be offered to Ukraine as a stepping stone to membership.

The so-called Quad hope that formalising the military support commitments will ensure Mr Zelensky does not leave the gathering empty-handed.

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor – one of the leaders to block discussions on immediate membership – said the Israel model could play a “major role” in the ongoing discussions.

Israel is not part of Nato, but the US provides almost $4 billion (£3.1 million) annually to help ensure the state has a “qualitative military edge” in the Middle East.

The pact is enshrined in a memorandum of understanding that is renewed every decade, but includes no Nato-style binding commitment for nations to come to one another’s defence.

A defence deal for Ukraine comes a month into Kyiv’s counter-offensive, with its forces continuing to push for a front-line breakthrough against stiff Russian resistance.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said on Monday that there had been “the most terrible crimes and human tragedies” during the 500-day war.

But he encouraged Nato to “come together like never before in support of Ukraine and with firm determination that Russia cannot succeed”.

“That is work we need to continue this week,” he said.

“We cannot let the fog of war obscure the clear lessons our alliance must learn if we are going to outpace and outmanoeuvre those who seek to do us harm.”

In a tweet on Monday evening the Prime Minister wrote:

On Tuesday, Mr Sunak will announce an eight-fold increase in the UK’s production of 155mm artillery ammunition, through a £190 million contract with BAE Systems.

On Monday Mr Stoltenberg said Nato’s leaders “will step up our support for Ukraine, and move Ukraine closer” to the alliance.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said Nato allies had agreed to waive the membership action plan usually required of prospective allies.

“It is also the best moment to offer clarity on the invitation to Ukraine to become a member,” he said in a statement welcoming the decision.

Terms to be finalised

The package of military support for an Israel-style deal has been negotiated among London, Washington, Paris and Berlin in the weeks running up to the military alliance’s summit.

Terms of the agreements are expected to be finalised with Kyiv in the coming days, according to those involved.

The pacts are likely to be contained under a declaration acknowledged and backed by Nato, the European Union and the G7.

With Japan attending the Vilnius summit, sources suggested that the leaders of the G7 countries could hold an informal meeting on the fringes of the gathering to discuss how they could endorse the long-term plans to back Kyiv.

Last month, the EU endorsed its own vision for long-term security commitments to help Ukraine defend itself on the basis of the discussions among the Quad.

It is not clear whether the commitments will go beyond a codification of current levels of support.

Mr Zelensky says he does not expect Ukraine to join Nato before the current war is over, but believes membership is the only guarantee Russia will not launch a new invasion in the future.

He also argues that Ukraine’s battle-tested army would make Nato significantly stronger and reduce the burden on existing allies.

He indicated before the summit that he would not attend Vilnius unless significant steps were made towards that goal.

The Telegraph understands that dropping the requirement for a membership action plan was viewed in Kyiv as the minimal measure that could be accepted as progress.

The plan is an open-ended programme of political and military reform that is meant to bring prospective Nato-members in line with alliance standards.

Skipping it could reduce the application process from decades to a few months. Britain, Poland and the Baltic states have been lobbying hard for the move as a signal of commitment to Ukraine’s eventual membership.

France said it would back the move last month, in a significant realignment of its position, but the US and Germany signalled that they will veto any language suggesting Ukraine would be granted a fast track to membership.

Talks have focused on a model akin to the US’s support for Israel after it became clear Washington and Berlin would not endorse a timeline to Nato membership for Ukraine.

Discussions ‘far from over’

On Monday, Mr Scholz said: “The proposal made by the American president is one which is not brand new, but which plays a major role and which also gives a little indication of what it could be, for example. But the discussion is far from being over.”

A senior German government source said: “I would also like to emphasise that this summit is not the time to invite Ukraine to take concrete steps towards membership. There is no consensus on this even among the allies.”

Developing an Israel-style scheme for Ukraine would help its military become fully interoperable with Nato systems, bringing it one-step closer to joining the alliance.

The endurance of the US-Israel security relationship is underpinned by a unique level of bipartisan domestic political consensus in Washington and Israel’s unacknowledged possession of nuclear weapons.

Ukraine has no nuclear weapons, and many observers fear domestic US support for its cause could wane if Donald Trump returns to the presidency next year.

Kyiv’s most ardent backers, the likes of Poland and the Baltic states, argue that Article 5 – Nato’s mutual defence clause – is the only genuine guarantee that can be offered to Kyiv to deter future acts of Russian aggression.

A European diplomat said Washington “does not want to mix discussions on Nato prospects with guarantees, so the guarantees may only be agreed after the summit”.

Washington was said to be fearful of confusing the bilateral guarantees with future discussions on membership, which Joe Biden, the US president, believes could be seen as a provocation by Moscow.

In a further show of support for Kyiv, Nato will hold the inaugural meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council on Wednesday.

Under its new elevated status, Ukraine would be a fully fledged party at joint meetings with the alliance, instead of being invited for specific discussion.

As well as an equal seat at the table, Kyiv would be handed the ability to call for “crisis consultations”, but not for Article 5, which is only available to member states.

However, some Ukrainian officials have dismissed the creation of the “council”, which replaces the existing Ukraine-Nato Commission, as empty symbolism.

They have also questioned the logic of Nato formally putting Ukraine on the same footing as Russia – the Nato-Russia Council was formed in 2002.

Ukraine was first offered membership of Nato at the alliance’s 2008 summit in Bucharest.

The promise came without a concrete pathway or timetable, which critics say antagonised Moscow without providing any actual security for Ukraine and encouraged Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, to launch his first invasion of the country in 2014.

Mr Kuleba told The Telegraph last month that Ukraine would “not accept” any kind of offer from Nato that appeared to repeat that fudge.

