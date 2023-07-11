Ukraine-Russia war live: Russian general ‘killed by British Storm Shadow missile’ 

Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov was killed during an attack on occupied Berdyansk, according to reports



A Russian general has been killed on the southern front by a British Storm Shadow missile, according to reports.

Russia’s ministry of defence has not commented on the alleged death of Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov, but if it is confirmed he will be the ninth Russian general to die in the war – and the highest ranking.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the ousted mayor of Mariupol, said that the deputy commander of Russia’s southern military district, was killed during an attack on occupied Berdyansk.

Russian bloggers said that Ukraine used British Storm Shadow missiles in the attack.

Ukrainians have been using Storm Shadow missiles to strike Berdyansk as they are the only missile in its arsenal with the range to hit the port town.

The last Russian general to be killed in Ukraine died when a missile hit his headquarters in Zaporizhizhia region one month ago.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2023/07/11/russia-ukraine-war-latest-news-nato-zelensky-putin/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_youtube_youtube-community

Like this: Like Loading...