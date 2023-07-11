Russian diplomats warn West over Ukraine ahead of NATO summit

July 11 (Reuters) – Russia warned on Tuesday of “catastrophic consequences” for Europe if the Ukraine war escalates, as NATO leaders prepared to deliver a “positive message” to Kyiv at a summit on its future prospects for joining the military alliance.

Moscow has cited NATO’s eastern expansion as a key factor in its decision to invade Ukraine nearly 17 months ago. On Monday the Kremlin said that if Ukraine joined the alliance, this would pose a direct threat to Russia’s security to which it would react clearly and firmly.

https://www.reuters.com/world/russian-diplomats-berate-us-nato-over-ukraine-2023-07-11/

