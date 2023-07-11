Russian diplomats warn West over Ukraine ahead of NATO summit

July 11 (Reuters) – Russia warned on Tuesday of “catastrophic consequences” for Europe if the Ukraine war escalates, as NATO leaders prepared to deliver a “positive message” to Kyiv at a summit on its future prospects for joining the military alliance.
Moscow has cited NATO’s eastern expansion as a key factor in its decision to invade Ukraine nearly 17 months ago. On Monday the Kremlin said that if Ukraine joined the alliance, this would pose a direct threat to Russia’s security to which it would react clearly and firmly.
https://www.reuters.com/world/russian-diplomats-berate-us-nato-over-ukraine-2023-07-11/
“Moscow has cited NATO’s eastern expansion as a key factor in its decision to invade Ukraine nearly 17 months ago. ”
We all know this is BS. Ukraine never had any chance to join NATO, and probably never will. On the other hand, Finland and Sweden were guaranteed a NATO seat, yet not a peep from the dwarf terrorist when NATO borders with russia, more than doubled.