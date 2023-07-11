Roseanne Barr Explodes at Piers Morgan Over Zelensky: He’s Not a ‘Good’ Jew

Roseanne Barr ranted about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky‘s Jewish heritage during a new interview with Piers Morgan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, claiming the war was intended to liberate the Ukrainian government from the control of “Nazis”, but analysts have dismissed that reasoning, as Zelensky himself is Jewish. Still, many who are skeptical of the Ukrainian cause have backed the narrative that Ukraine is run by Nazis, pointing to some far-right elements among the Ukrainian military.

Barr, a comedian who has made headlines over her conservative beliefs in recent years, blasted Zelensky on Monday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. Morgan offered her a chance to defend her recent remarks about the Holocaust that some interpreted as denial that the Holocaust occurred, but that defenders say were clearly sarcasm.

In defending her remarks, Barr, who is Jewish, said her critics are fed “bulls*** 24/7 over the media” and that she is “about to go crazy” over support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, as there is a “large faction of Nazis” in Ukraine, explaining that Nazis in Ukraine killed members of her family.

“I don’t understand why everybody’s Ukraine, Ukraine. Well I do understand, and that’s what terrifies me,” she said. “People better wake up and do some research on their own instead of buying what comes across on the screen.”

Morgan responded to Barr’s stance on Ukraine by pointing out that Zelensky is Jewish and “de facto, not a Nazi,” prompting Barr to rant about the Ukrainian president.

“I know, but he’s not a good one! Are all Jews the same? For God’s sake, talk about anti-Semitic! Just cause the guy’s a Jew doesn’t mean he likes Jews or that he is doing anything good for the Jews. I mean, so what?” Barr said.

She continued: “Who cares what anybody is? That was the whole point of my tweet. Just cause they’re kin folk, don’t mean they’re kin folk, you know what I mean? Just because they’re the same color as you don’t mean they ain’t trying to lock your a** up.

Wake up, people. Snap out of it.”

Newsweek reached out to Barr’s public relations contact for comment via email.

https://ukrainetoday.org/wp-admin/post.php?post=130406&action=edit

Like this: Like Loading...