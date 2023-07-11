NATO promises to invite Ukraine when allies agree, conditions allow – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that the allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have promised to invite Ukraine to NATO when they agree to it and when conditions allow.

“We also made it clear that we will issue an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO when Allies agree and conditions are met,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Vilnius on Tuesday after the meeting of the heads of state and government of the member states of the organization.

In addition, according to him, the allies have agreed on a new multi-year assistance program for Ukraine, which will make it possible to switch from Soviet-era standards to NATO standards, as well as help restore the security and defense sectors and cover critical needs such as fuel, demining equipment and medical supplies.

Stoltenberg also confirmed that the allies also approved the creation of a new Ukraine-NATO Council for consultations and decision-making, “where we will meet as equals.”

“And I look forward to having the inaugural meeting of the Council tomorrow with President Zelenskyy,” he said. “This is a strong package for Ukraine. And a clear path towards its membership in NATO,” the Secretary General is convinced.

https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/922263.html

Like this: Like Loading...