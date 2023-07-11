NATO allies reaffirm Ukraine’s future is in NATO

11.07.2023 21:13The heads of state and government of NATO member states have recognized Ukraine’s progress on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration and reaffirmed that Ukraine’s future is NATO.

That’s according to the Vilnius Summit Communique published on the NATO website, Ukrinform reports.”We fully support Ukraine’s right to choose its own security arrangements. Ukraine’s future is in NATO.

We reaffirm the commitment we made at the 2008 Summit in Bucharest that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, and today we recognize that Ukraine’s path to full Euro-Atlantic integration has moved beyond the need for the Membership Action Plan.

Ukraine has become increasingly interoperable and politically integrated with the Alliance, and has made substantial progress on its reform path,” the document reads.

It states that in line with the 1997 Charter on a Distinctive Partnership between NATO and Ukraine and the 2009 Complement, Allies will continue to support and review Ukraine’s progress on interoperability as well as additional democratic and security sector reforms that are required. NATO Foreign Ministers will regularly assess progress through the adapted Annual National Program.

The Alliance will support Ukraine in making these reforms on its path towards future membership.

“We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met,” the document reads.The heads of state and government of the NATO countries emphasized that the security of Ukraine is of great importance to Allies and the Alliance.

To support Ukraine’s further integration with NATO, they have agreed a substantial package of expanded political and practical support.

“We have decided to establish the NATO-Ukraine Council, a new joint body where Allies and Ukraine sit as equal members to advance political dialogue, engagement, cooperation, and Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in NATO.

It will provide for joint consultations, decision-making, and activities, and will also serve as a crisis consultation mechanism between NATO and Ukraine,” the communique reads.

The continued delivery of urgently needed non-lethal assistance to Ukraine by NATO through the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) remains a priority. Since the Madrid Summit, Allies and partners have committed over EUR 500 million to the CAP.”To support Ukraine’s deterrence and defense in the short, medium, and long term, we have agreed today to further develop the CAP into a multi-year program for Ukraine.

The assistance provided will help rebuild the Ukrainian security and defense sector and transition Ukraine towards full interoperability with NATO. Allies will continue to fund the CAP in a sustained and predictable way. We highly welcome and encourage partner contributions,” the communique said.

