“Kadyrovtsy” will not save Putin from defeat in Bakhmut – general (video)

Ludmila Zhernovskaya 07/11/23

The Russian command is transferring Kadyrov’s militants to the Bakhmut direction , but this will not help the Russian troops to keep the city.This was stated by General of the Army Nikolai Malomuzh on the air of UNIAN .

Commenting on the situation around Bakhmut, he said that now the city has for the Putin regime not so much military as military-political significance.

“Today, the loss of Bakhmut is another Prigozhin. Another coup, but only on the battlefield.

A concrete defeat,” the Ukrainian general said.The liberation of the city would have powerful political implications, be a moral failure for Russians and a big blow to Putin’s regime, Malomuzh said. According to him, now the city has turned into ruins.

“We are moving very powerfully from the flanks, almost already a semi-encirclement. If we also go to Kleshchievka, this can be a powerful format for delivering strikes throughout the city,” he added.

Since Putin understands that he cannot survive such a failure, he throws all his forces and means to hold the city, including not only contract soldiers, but also representatives of the Chechen special forces.

According to Malomuzh, they have experience not on the battlefield, but in murders, torture and detachments.”They are now being thrown into Bakhmut to save this area, as they said. Nothing will work, they will be destroyed, like others. In this situation, we are moving forward,” the general added.

