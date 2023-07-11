Invaders blockade Novooleksiivka, where ammunition depot hit – media

11.07.2023

The Russian military is not allowing anyone to enter the occupied Novooleksiivka in the Kherson region, where an ammunition depot was hit.

This was reported by Henichesk ua, according to Ukrinform.”

Our readers report on the situation in Novooleksiivka, where last night there was an explosion at the former coal warehouse of the railway station, which was turned into an ammunition depot by the Russians. The detonation lasted over 3 hours. Now the village is calm, but it is blocked by the Russian military – no one is allowed to enter Novooleksiivka,” the statement said.

As noted, residents of the houses next to the ammunition depots and the railroad evacuated to the center of Novooleksiivka on their own. After the detonation stopped, Russian soldiers ran around the houses and told people to take their documents and the most necessary things and go to the center of the village.

Some people evacuated to the center of Novooleksiivka. The only damage was broken windows and roofs, but people are all alive.

As reported, in the Kherson region, in the temporarily occupied Novooleksiivka, an enemy ammunition depot was destroyed. At night, the area of the elevator, where the occupiers set up an ammunition depot, was attacked by UAVs. The detonation of shells lasted more than 3 hours.

