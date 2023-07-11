In the Kherson region, Russians threaten to deport Ukrainians to Siberia without Russian passports

Local collaborators on Ukrainians and conduct baseless checks on locals.

In Genichesk, in the occupied Kherson region , Russian invaders threaten locals without Russian passports with deportation to Siberia and confiscation of all property.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Genichesk, the invaders are intensifying repressions against Ukrainian citizens.”According to available information, it has become much easier to get to the basement,” the report says.

It is noted that local collaborators, wanting to curry favor with the Russian occupation authorities, constantly slander citizens and conduct groundless checks with locals. “The invaders also threaten the local population that in the absence of a Russian passport, citizens will be forcibly deported to Siberia and all property will be confiscated,” the General Staff said.

