In Memory Of Those Who Gave Their Lives For Freedom”

Finnish Minister of European Affairs Anders Adlercreutz performed the Ukrainian folk song “Red Viburnum” on his cello in memory of fallen Ukrainian heroes.
“We stand by you. Finland supports you. Ukraine will prevail,” Adlercreutz wrote.
I only wish the west would stop sympathizing with us and just DO IT so that we can defeat the orcs