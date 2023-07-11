Katerina Chernovol23:03, 07/11/233 min.1020

Medvedev once again announced the approach of the Third World War.

Deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev decided to sum up the preliminary results of the NATO summit, which takes place on July 11-12 in Vilnius.

The decision of the Alliance to allow Ukraine to join the bloc without the implementation of the Membership Action Plan (MAP) was not disregarded either.

“Everything is as we thought: 1. The action plan for Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance (MAP) is to be canceled.

Like, to accept it faster. 2. To invite country 404 to NATO. But they will accept – it is not known when and under what conditions.

It is likely – never. And this is what realists in the Alliance are afraid to say out loud,” he wrote on his Telegram channel .

In the third point, Medvedev mentioned the provision of new assistance to the “Kyiv regime” – missiles, cluster charges and aircraft.

“The completely crazy West could not come up with anything else. Predictability of the highest level, to the point of idiocy. In fact, a dead end.

The third world war is getting closer,” he added.In addition, the chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation tried to predict what the outcome of the NATO summit would mean for Russia.

It is noteworthy that he already calls the goal of forcing Ukraine to abandon NATO membership impossible.

“What does all this mean for us? Everything is clear. The special military operation will continue with the same goals.

One of them is the refusal of the Kiev Nazi group from membership in NATO, which we insisted on from the very beginning (which is impossible). This means that this group will have to liquidate (which is possible and necessary).

PS They reported that Tokmak was shelled with cluster munitions. So, it’s time to uncover our arsenals of this inhumane weapon,” he concluded.

