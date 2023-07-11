Bulgarian PM about cluster munitions for Ukraine: Success on battlefield more important than treaties

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said he did not want to delve into the issue of the United States providing cluster munitions to Ukraine, emphasizing that Kyiv’s successes on the battlefield are more important than the signed treaties.

That’s according to Sky News, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, speaking about the U.S. decision to provide Kyiv with cluster munitions, the Bulgarian Prime Minister noted that “we’re in a full-fledged war”.

“So when you have a war the treaties are important, but it’s even more important to have success on the battlefield,” Denkov emphasized.

Denkov added that decisions on cluster munitions are “politically sensitive” but said he did not want to go “deeper into the topic”.

Bulgaria is one of 123 countries that have signed a convention banning the use of cluster munitions.

As Ukrinform reported, on Friday, July 7, the United States announced it would supply Ukraine with cluster munitions to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a counteroffensive. The use of these weapons is controversial, primarily because a certain percentage of explosive devices do not detonate but remain on the ground and pose a serious threat to the population even many years after the end of hostilities. In this regard, Washington has assured that the percentage of munitions they transfer to Ukraine does not exceed 2.5%, compared to 30-40% of those used by Russian troops in Ukraine.

The United States, Ukraine and Russia have not signed a treaty banning cluster munitions, the so-called Oslo Convention.

