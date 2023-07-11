Berdiansk hotel that housed Russian occupation authorities and an industrial facility hit in a missile strike

11 JULY 2023

The Berdiansk City Military Administration reported about a strike on the Duna hotel, where the military command of the occupiers was lodged, and the Pivdenhydromash plant.

Source: press service of the Berdiansk City Military Administration, Vladimir Rogov, a collaborator and a representative of the Russian occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Dozhd (Rain), a Russian TV channel

Quote: “[There has been – ed.] a strike on the Duna hotel, where the military command of the occupiers was lodged.”

Details: The city administration reported that the building has essentially been “razed to the ground”, adding that the rubble was being cleared away. Ambulances have been sent to the site of the strike.

Later, the Berdiansk City Military Administration reported that the residents of Berdiansk heard another explosion at 14:00, and another six around 16:30.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian collaborator, confirmed that several explosions occurred in Berdiansk around 16:30, and said a missile strike occurred soon after.

Rogov also said that Russian forces shot down most of the missiles over the sea, in the vicinity of the Berdiansk commercial sea port and added that one of the missiles hit the grounds of a Berdiansk-based firm.

Meanwhile, the Berdiansk City Military Administration reported that explosions occurred in the vicinity of the Pivdenhidromash (South Hydro Machinery) plant.It also reported that Russian anti-aircraft systems caused a fire in a field near the 8 March district of Berdiansk.

Rogov suggested that Storm Shadow missiles were deployed in this afternoon’s attack on Berdiansk.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov wrote “The Duna (Dune) hotel in Berdiansk was on fire last night. Dozens of Russian soldiers were killed in the fire, including at least one general. Russian media have confirmed the death of Oleg Tsokov who oversaw missile strikes on Ukraine. The grounds of an industrial facility in Berdiansk, where the [Russian] occupiers set up their base, was also on fire during the day today.”

The death of General Oleg Tsokov has not been officially confirmed, but Russian Telegram channels reported that he had been killed in an attack on Berdiansk.

