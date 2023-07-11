Belarusian ‘race car’ looks more fit for the field than the track (video)

Belarus engineers have unveiled a “race car” that appears to have been assembled from tractor parts, according to video which has gone viral on social media.
Footage of the car at the Innoprom exhibition in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg shows that the vehicle, which was developed by Minsk Tractor Factory MTZ, resembles a race car, but with questionable aerodynamics and distinctly tractorish design lines.
According to Minsk Tractor Plant geniuses, the car can reach speeds of up to 320 km/h, though it currently can’t move by itself yet as it only exists in prototype form.
It is unlikely to challenge Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen’s quest for a third successive championship this season.
Earlier, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko was presented with a motorcycle from the Minsk Motorcycle Plant that turned out to be a Chinese copy of the French Mash X-Ride Classic 650.
That big square front end will surely aid in aerodynamics. Not to mention those racing tyres to ensure maximum speed.🤣🤣🤣
For farm field races. You can reap crops at the same time. Great invention. 🤡