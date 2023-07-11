A letter from Volodymyr Kara-Murza to Mikhail Saakashvili

From the FB page of Mikhail Saakashvili

July 10

🇺🇦 This is a letter from Volodymyr Kara-Murza to Michael Saakashvili.

One prisoner of Putin’s regime is to another.

Volodymyr is a famous Russian opposition journalist. Ex-chairman of the “Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Will”. A true hero of the fight against Putin’s dictatorship.

Volodymyr sought sanctions against Russian officials in connection with the murder of Magnitsky, the annexation of Crimea and the murder of Boris Nemtsov. They tried to poison him in 2015. He miraculously survived, but did not stop fighting for truth and justice in Russia.

In 2022, the journalist was called “foreign agent”, and then generally arrested and sentenced to 25 years for ” unfounded accusations of the Russian army in using prohibited means and methods of war in Ukraine”.

Below is the lettering of political prisoners, who are combined not only the desire for the best for their countries, but also respect and love for Ukraine.

“Congratulations, Michael!

I was very happy to get a letter from you – thank you for the report and for the kind words. For us, you and your associates with the “Rose Revolution” is an example of how, with the availability of will, energy for reforms and ability to build relations with the free world, you can transform the “former Soviet republic” into a modern open democratic country in a few years. I have a lot of friends in Georgia, so I don’t know this from rumors. Sure, the current Georgian “half-Putin” power is not long, and you will still do much for your country. The main thing is to take care of yourself and your health as much as possible. A lot of work ahead and strength will definitely be needed.

Well, and we in Russia after the inevitable collapse that will lead the country to Putin’s regime, will have to completely rebuild everything. And the institutions, and the economy, and relations with the world community. I believe, – we’ll manage – including by your example. And I believe that Europe will finally be able to become truly peaceful, united and free – with democratic Ukraine, democratic Georgia and democratic Russia. This is in our mutual interest.

Of course, I’ll be happy to attend any discussions and discussions while I’m out of office – but when this is over, I hope to get together and talk in person. I think you’re right – not long left.

I’ll shake my hand!

Sizo-5 “East”

July 14, 2023

Volodymyr Kara-Murza

Mr Saakashvili has also commented on the Nato/Ukraine debacle. Imperfect translation:

NATO has rejected Ukraine’s MAP request, which means accelerated accession procedure. Four big countries, including the United States of America, are now giving security guarantees to Ukraine, but in 2008 Georgia was withdrawing Ukraine.

Now stretch out to the bloodthirsty beasts from Elarge Tiumen and look them in the eyes, maybe they will spare you and not eat you for dessert.

