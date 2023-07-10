Zelenskyy says another rebellion may happen in Russia

10 JULY 2023
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a rebellion in Russia may happen again, and there are people who will support it.
Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, commenting on the Wagner Group rebellion in Russia on 23-24 June
Quote: “There is a signal that there might be another mutiny in Russia, a revolution. More than that, there are many people who might support such a mutiny.”
“Putin doesn’t have military force inside Russia, and his civilian population is not protected.”
Details: Zelenskyy said that the primary goal of Yevgeny Prigozhin, who committed the rebellion in Russia, was to become a “political figure”, and he succeeded.
“Why he [Prigozhin – ed.] stopped? Well, I don’t know for sure,” Zelenskyy added.
