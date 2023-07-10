Zelensky: Ukraine needs clear signal about its future membership in NATO right now

Ukraine needs a clear signal regarding its future membership in NATO right now.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video address, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Ukraine is on the eve of Vilnius. The NATO Summit, which could be exactly what our country, the entire Alliance, and global security need. We are working extremely hard these days! Even more actively than ever. And although this work is almost one hundred percent behind the scenes, it is no less important than any public work. Everyone understands everything. Every leader, every state. Even if different positions are voiced, it is still clear that Ukraine deserves to be in the Alliance. Not now – there is a war, but we need a clear signal. And we need this signal right now,” he said.

Zelensky thanked all the leaders who expressed support for Ukraine’s membership in the military alliance, noting that “the majority of the Alliance clearly stands for us.”

“The courage of Ukrainian heroes has wiped away the dust of history from all the values for the protection of which NATO was created. The eastern border of Ukraine, the border of our state and the positions of our warriors are the line that the Russian dictatorship, which in various forms, but always, always tried to conquer the peoples of Europe, will never cross again,” he said.

He said that the security reality on NATO’s eastern flank now depends on Ukraine.

“When we applied to join NATO, we were frank: Ukraine is de facto already in the Alliance. Our weapons are the weapons of the Alliance. Our values are what the Alliance believes in. Our defense is the very element of the formula of Europe that makes it united, free and peaceful. Vilnius must confirm all this,” Zelensky said.

According to him, it is already clear that Ukraine will be in the Alliance, and the Ukrainian authorities are working to make the algorithm for gaining membership as clear and fast as possible.

