War update: Defense Forces continue offensive in south, fierce battles raging in east

Fierce battles are raging in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions. Seventeen combat engagements have occurred there in the past 24 hours.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On the night of July 10, 2023, Russia launched another missile attack on an infrastructure object in the city of Mykolaiv. The enemy also launched 22 air strikes and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) about 30 times. Unfortunately, civil infrastructure was affected, and casualties among civilians were reported.

The threat of Russian missile and air strikes is persisting all over Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian troops launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region’s Basove, Odnorobivka and Veterynarne. The enemy also attacked about 10 settlements with artillery and mortars.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian warriors are firmly holding defense. Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected the Kharkiv region’s Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka and Kyslivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Donetsk region’s Rozdolivka and Bilohorivka. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, under extensive enemy air and artillery attacks, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near the Donetsk region’s Hryhorivka. The occupiers launched an air strike near Toretsk. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue holding back Russia’s onslaught near the Donetsk region’s Sieverne. The enemy launched an air strike near Avdiivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes.

In the Marinka direction, under enemy artillery strikes, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks near the Donetsk region’s Marinka and Krasnohorivka. Near the latter, the enemy also launched an air strike. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian shelling.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the Donetsk region’s Novomykhailivka. The enemy launched an air strike near the Donetsk region’s Odradne. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian shelling.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Russian troops are focusing efforts to prevent Ukrainian forces from advancing. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, gaining foothold within the re-captured frontiers, attacking the detected enemy targets with artillery, and carrying out counterbattery measures.

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Air Force has launched four strikes on enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters. The Ukrainian military also destroyed three Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukraine’s missile and artillery units hit one Russian command post, three enemy personnel, military equipment and ammunition clusters, one ammunition depot, seven artillery systems in firing position, and one air defense missile system.

