Volker criticized Biden’s words about Ukraine’s unpreparedness for NATO

He believes that in this statement “everything is the opposite.”

It is not Ukraine that is not ready for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance , but the Alliance is not ready to accept it. Kurt Volker, the former special representative of the United States Department of State for Ukraine, wrote this on the Twitter microblog, commenting on an interview with American President Joe Biden, where he made such a statement.

Volker said the president was “quite the opposite.””The point is not that Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership. It is NATO that is not ready to accept Ukraine. And this will have an effect,” Volker said.

Ukraine’s accession to NATO: latest news

As you know, the Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly stated that they do not expect to become a member of the Alliance during the war with Russia. Despite this, the Ukrainians want clear security guarantees from the allies and a promise that after a full-scale war the country will be taken into the Alliance.

