Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the Russian Buk SAM in Zaporizhzhia region

Detonation of the Buk air defense system missiles, July 2023



The defense forces have struck the Russian Buk surface-to-air missile systems in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The video of the defeat was released by Oleksandr Tarnavsky, Commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group.

With the help of aerial reconnaissance, the Ukrainian military spotted in the deep rear of the Russian invaders a firing position of the Buk anti-aircraft missile system on which several vehicles were placed.

Against the discovered equipment, an artillery carried out a successful strike as a result of which one launcher was destroyed. The ammunition of the vehicle detonated, which meant the guaranteed destruction of the TEL.

Tarnavsky did not provide details of the operation or any information about which weapon system was involved in the fire mission. Nevertheless, the power of the explosions, the accuracy of the strikes and their periodicity allow us to assume that these were GMLRS 227 mm missiles of the HIMARS system.

In total, at least three missiles were fired, one of which hit the target. Two other hits came at the place where another vehicle had stood, but it had already managed to leave it.

A vehicle from the Buk anti-aircraft system, July 2023



It is difficult to identify the vehicle, except that it belongs to the composition of the Buk SAM system. It lacks a distinct radar dome as in Buk-М1 TELAR, so it can be a launcher. It is also likely that this was the Buk-M2 SAM launcher.

The location of Russian equipment was identified near the city of Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia region.

The position was located in a relatively deep rear about 36 kilometers from the line of contact.

The site of the strike at the Russian Buk air defense missile, July 2023



Buk SAM

Buk air defense systems are a family of Soviet and Russian medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems. The system is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, helicopters and other air targets.

The system was created to protect ground troops from air threats. To do this, the system was designed on a crawler chassis in order to be able to move along with other heavy vehicles off-road. Besides, all vehicles of the system received light armor against small firearms which can also protect against small debris.

Russia’s Buk-M2 air defense system on parade



Buk air defense systems are distinguished by the possibility of fully autonomous operation of their launchers due to an integrated radar that performs tasks for detecting targets and pointing missiles at them.

Like this: Like Loading...