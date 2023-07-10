Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reacts to removal of wounded Ukrainian veteran from passenger plane in Tel Aviv

A Ukrainian veteran who lost his leg in the war has been forcibly removed from a plane at the Israeli airport of Tel Aviv. After the incident, the company publicly apologized on its official page.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine wants to deal with the situation, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, has said.

Quote: “We are very saddened by the information about the situation at the Tel Aviv airport, and we want to understand it,” he wrote.

Nikolenko noted that since the ministry has not received any appeals regarding this situation, the Ukrainian veteran who was kicked off the flight to Warsaw is being asked to contact the Foreign Ministry or the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel.

You can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by phone +38 044 238 1588 or by e-mail: cons_or@mfa.gov.ua

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel has the phone number +972 54 667 6782 and e-mail: consul_il@mfa.gov.ua

“If the violation is confirmed, we will make maximum efforts to restore the rights of Ukrainian citizens. Protecting the rights of Ukrainians abroad is an absolute priority,” Oleh Nikolenko added.

