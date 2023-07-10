South Korea sends additional non-lethal military supplies to Ukraine

On Monday, South Korea dispatched a military transport aircraft to send additional non-lethal military supplies to Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made Yonhap, referring to a defense official, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The defense ministry made the decision to provide the supplies at Kyiv’s request, the official said, noting that Seoul has offered humanitarian and military logistics support to help Ukraine defend its freedom.

“We decided to send additional military supplies in consideration of Ukraine’s request, and have sent a military transport aircraft to transport related materials,” the official told.

Traditionally, the plane’s destination and other details were not disclosed.

The move came as President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol departed for Lithuania on Monday to attend the NATO Summit later this week, where the protracted war in Ukraine is expected to be a prominent agenda item.

South Korea has sent various forms of non-lethal aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invasion but rejected Kyiv’s requests for lethal weapons so far.

