Shmyhal talks to newly appointed Finnish PM to discuss recovery

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had an online conversation with the newly appointed Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed support for Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, confiscation of Russian assets and assistance in recovery,” Shmyhal wrote.

Ukrainian Prime Minister also thanked Finland for its significant assistance in getting through the winter. He noted that Finland has provided the largest amount of energy equipment among European countries and said that Ukraine greatly appreciates this contribution.

Shmyhal expects that Finland will also become a key partner in Ukraine’s reconstruction and transformation.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine proposed to establish direct communication on this issue between the governments of both countries in order to develop a plan for Finland’s participation in Ukraine’s recovery together with the private sector.

“During all these months of full-scale war, Ukraine has been constantly feeling the incredible solidarity of the people and government of Finland. We are grateful for the support of our European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported, in July, Finland approved a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include, among other things, air defense systems and ammunition.

