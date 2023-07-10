Shelling of Odesa: death toll from Russian attack rises to four

An Odesa resident who was injured in a Russian attack at night on June 10 died in hospital. Thus, the death toll from the shelling of Odesa has increased to four.

This was reported on Telegram by the Odesa City Hall, according to Ukrinform.

“A 24-year-old resident of Odesa (born in 1999) died in the hospital after receiving shrapnel injuries. Doctors fought for his life for a long time, but the shrapnel wounds were very serious,” the post reads.Read also: President Zelensky visits Odesa region, meets with Navy Commander Neizhpapa

As reported, a drone attack on Odesa at night on June 10 damaged several multi-storey residential buildings, a school, a kindergarten, shopping facilities, and cars parked near the buildings. The debris from the drone caused a fire in one of the apartments. Residents of the affected buildings were evacuated to a safe place.

The shelling killed three people and injured 26, including two children and a pregnant woman.

(C) 2023 Ukrinorm

