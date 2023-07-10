Angela Bachevskaya20:29, 07/10/232 minutes.403

He also said that in the West Russia “is looked upon with hope as the last stronghold.”

Putin’s Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill , said that today Russia alone is holding back the world’s forces of evil, saving the world from the coming of the Antichrist. He made such a statement during a sermon after the consecration of the temple.

“Today, many people, including those in the West, look with great attention and hope to Russia as the last stronghold.

In biblical terms, Russia becomes a deterrent from the total domination of evil, that is, the coming of the Antichrist. And we must be aware that it is precisely in this time, our Church has been entrusted with a huge spiritual responsibility for its people, and for the country, and for the whole world,” he is quoted on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church .

Patriarch Kirill also noted that the Russian Orthodox Church “accomplished a great historical feat, preserving the faith for the people.”

