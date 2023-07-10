Russians set up ammunition depots in Mariupol in residential areas

The invaders have begun to set up ammunition storage warehouses right in the middle of residential apartment buildings.

The advisor to the mayor of Mariupol wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Group “Yi” of the Mariupol Resistance reports at least two such warehouses. One is in the area of Shevchenko Boulevard and Metalurhiv Avenue. For two days in a row, Russians have been bringing ammunition by truck. At least 12 trucks were counted. The second one is near one of the schools in Prymorskyi district,” Andriushchenko said.

He noted that such tactics are new for the seaside city and have not been used by the occupiers before.Read also: Invaders draw up plan for ‘evacuation’ from Mariupol – National Resistance Center

“The movement of the ammunition is taking place directly from the industrial zone of Mariupol. In this way, based on the analysis of “cotton” damage, the occupiers are trying to secure the warehouses as much as possible, openly hiding behind civilians,” the mayor’s adviser wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the invaders are trying to fasten the destroyed buildings with screeds.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

