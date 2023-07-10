“Russians say goodbye to Crimea with tears in their eyes”: what is happening on the occupied peninsula

07/10/2023

The cessation of the supply of Crimea with fresh water after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the Russians and the strikes on the Chongarsky bridges spurred the citizens of the aggressor country to change their plans. In the Crimean real estate agencies are now unprecedented excitement: the number of proposals for the sale of housing has increased dramatically.

“There will be no peace”

The mood among Russians who have moved to Crimea over the past few years is now, as locals say, “awful” – every day more and more citizens of the Russian Federation decide to return home.“Only in our five-story house there are eight families of Russians. Five of them are actively preparing to leave,” a resident of Alushta told OBOZREVATEL.

According to Irina (the name has been changed for security reasons – ed.), they are all middle-aged and elderly: “There are two families from the Moscow region, Leningrad region, who worked most of their lives in the north. All cynically told their neighbors that they dreamed of living by the sea and therefore “seized the chance” when Russia occupied Crimea.”

The Crimean woman says that these couples have already put their apartments up for sale.

“Two – before the New Year, and three – in June-July. But there are no real buyers. I know that one apartment – the most ordinary kopeck piece with a five-meter kitchen – is being sold for 7.5 million rubles (this is 2.25 million hryvnias or about 60 thousand dollars.) They categorically do not want to reduce the price, arguing that they “made repairs,” Irina shared.

According to her, the Russians are crying that they did not expect such a turn and hoped to meet old age by the sea, but now, when “Ukraine intends to take Crimea away, there will be no quiet life.”

But it is one thing to sell housing, and another to transport all things. It turned out to be another headache. They will not be allowed to go to the Crimean bridge, as well as to the ferry, therefore they will have to go through the “new territories”, that is, the occupied part of Ukraine. And this does not add optimism to the Russians.

Three waves of panic

Another OBOZREVATEL interlocutor, Crimean Tatar Lenya (name changed. – Ed.), who knows the real estate market on the peninsula well, says that “you can’t call it the flight of Russians yet – but the trend is obvious.”

“The number of real estate offered for sale is growing every day. Prices have not really decreased yet, and some time ago they even increased: the reason was housing certificates for Kherson residents, which the Russian authorities “awarded” them for betrayal. Several thousand collaborators decided to stay alive in Crimea, and immediately the cost of inexpensive housing soared by about 20%,” the Crimean woman shared.

Now both the traitors of Ukraine and the citizens of the Russian Federation who moved to the peninsula are worried about what will happen next: “Some already understand that it is better to sell housing now than to lose both real estate and money tomorrow.”

According to Leniya, native Crimeans, even those who are pro-Russian, are not particularly worried about the financial consequences of returning Crimea to Ukrainian control. They have not only Russian, but also Ukrainian real estate documents. But for those who bought housing already during the occupation – “very nervous.” Therefore, Lenie says, now the number of offers for the sale of houses and apartments has increased.

Those who have an “alternate quarters” in the Russian Federation and those who have housing in Crimea are preparing to leave. In the purchase of which they invested all their savings. “In general, Russians are saying goodbye to Crimea with tears in their eyes,” Lenia smiles.





According to her, this is the third wave of panic among the Russians. The first two were provoked by “bavovna” in the Crimea and a blow to the Kerch bridge. Now, “everything is on the rise,” and the Ukrainian authorities made it clear: the peninsula will definitely be liberated. This gave a signal to both the servicemen of the occupying army and the “peaceful” Russians who came in large numbers: their time is coming to an end.

