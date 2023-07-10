Prigozhin met with Putin in Kremlin after Wagnerites’ mutiny

Western intelligence sources say that Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company, has been to Moscow and met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on 1 July.Source: French news agency Libération, citing sources in Western intelligenceQuote: “He’s in the Russian capital, according to Western intelligence sources.Reports indicate that, since at least Friday, 1 July, Prigozhin has been held in the Kremlin, where he was summoned along with his main commanders.He has reportedly met with Vladimir Putin, and has also been interviewed by General Viktor Zolotov, commander of the Russian National Guard and one of the Russian president’s most loyal followers, and Sergei Naryshkin, Chief of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service.”Background:
- On 6 July, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, claimed that Prigozhin and the Wagnerites were not in the country at the moment.
- After the mutiny and a conversation with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were heading back to their field camps. The criminal case against Prigozhin in Russia was promised to be closed, and he was to “go to Belarus”.
- On 27 June, Prigozhin’s business jet left the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don for Belarus, and another plane arrived there from St Petersburg.
- On the same day, Lukashenko claimed that Prigozhin was in Belarus.
- On 4 July, Prigozhin reportedly arrived in St Petersburg in person, where he was given back his weapons seized during searches.
Sounds more and more like this was one big propaganda setup to boost Putler’s approval rating, with Putler stopping this so called coup.
The threat to Ukraine has not diminished in the slightest bit.
These two nazi maggots; medieval savages really, have no limits to the evil they might do, except self preservation.
The instincts of both these foul scum are conquer, subjugate, subdue and thieve.
Remember that as Ukrainians dream of victory and freedom, putinazi scum are plotting more horror for their own sick gratification.
That’s why the putinaZis must be stopped and the RF dismantled.
According Luka, they are lovers. So Putin did not start any trial.