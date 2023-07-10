One Su-25 and four Ka-52 helicopters: Ukrainian soldiers of the 47th Mechanized Brigade “Magura” destroyed several aerial targets using the Swedish RBS 70 MANPADS

July 10, 2023

The 47th Brigade “Magura” has received Swedish RBS 70 man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

Here’s What We Know

The information was shared by the brigade’s press service. The RBS 70 is already operating at the front. Apparently, it was with the help of Swedish MANPADS that Ukrainian fighters destroyed one Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, as well as four Ka-52 attack helicopters.

Flashback

The RBS 70 is a man-portable surface-to-air missile system developed in Sweden by Bofors Defence (now Saab Bofors Dynamics). The system uses laser-guided BOLIDE missiles. They are capable of engaging targets at ranges up to 8km and altitudes up to 5km. Man-portable air defence systems have a recharge time of only 2 seconds.

