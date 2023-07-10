‘Nothing Like That Has Ever Happened’: New Details of Missile Attack On Crimean Bridge

Russian propagandists are shocked.

9.07.2023

Ukraine has shown for the first time that the Crimean Bridge is in its missiles-affected area, writes the Agents.

News, a Russian news publisher. They provide the details of the missile attack in the Kerch region.On Sunday, the head of the occupation administration of the peninsula, Aksyonov, said that air defence systems shot down a Ukrainian cruise missile in the Kerch region.

Russian journalists emphasize it as the first evidence of Ukraine’s ability to deal a missile strike on the Crimean Bridge, reports dialog.ua.

After a report of a downed missile, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily stopped.

The Mash Telegram channel, without linking to the source, writes that the bridge could be the target of the attack.

In Kerch, the authorities had previously reported on the air defence launches, but there was no information about cruise missile strikes.

So, in August last year, the occupation administration from the Russian Federation reported downed drones, and in July last year, training firing of air defence systems took place in the Kerch region.

Official sources did not specify types of the downed missile.

The Rybar Telegram channel, close to the Russian Ministry of Defence, admits that a missile for the S-200 system, modernized for ballistic trajectory at distances of up to 400 km, could be used for the strike.

The fact that the air defence forces shot down the missile was also reported by the authorities of the Rostov region on Sunday. Air defence operated near the city of Donetsk, which is located on the border with the Luhansk region.

The Rostov and Crimean authorities did not report any casualties. In the spring, Ukraine received Western long-range missiles for the first time – the UK provided Kyiv with the Storm Shadow missiles (range of up to 250 km).

As CNN reported, the UK received assurances from the Ukrainian government that the missiles would only be used to hit targets in Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory and not against the territory of Russia.

At the end of June, American media reported that the United States was close to a decision to transfer ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Russians had problems with the Crimean Bridge – the traffic jam grew to 13 km on the Russian side. They are carefully checking each car.

