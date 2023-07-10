In the Russian Federation recruit “cannon fodder” for the war against Ukraine among drug addicts and patients with hepatitis

Anastasia Gorbacheva06:59, 07/10/232 minutes.1094

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that more than 300 such “recruits” are at one of the training grounds.

The Russian authorities send not only prisoners to the war against Ukraine , but also drug addicts and hepatitis patients. At one of the training grounds in the Altai Territory, more than 300 such “recruits” were counted.

“At one of the training grounds of the eastern military district of the Altai Territory, more than 300 people who have signed a contract with the armed forces of the Russian Federation are being trained.

Among the recruits there are former prisoners, men of low social status without personal documents, drug addicts and patients with hepatitis,” the statement says . message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

At the same time, it is noted that most of the “recruits” turned to medical institutions in order to delay sending them to the areas of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

