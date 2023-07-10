Marta Gichko20:21, 07/10/232 minutes.2298

The slain invader was the commander of the submarine.

In Krasnodar, Stanislav Rzhitsky, deputy head of the city department for mobilization work and commander of the Krasnodar submarine, was shot dead .According to the Telegram channel ” SHOT “, 42-year-old Stanislav Rzhitsky went for a morning run at eight o’clock.

An unknown person lay in wait for him near the Olimp sports complex and shot Rzhitsky four times in the back and chest, after which he fled the scene.

The victim died at the scene from his wounds.A criminal case has been initiated under the article “Murder”, the attacker is being sought.

Stanislav Rzhitsky was a captain of the 2nd rank and commander of the Krasnodar submarine. The Ukrainian media wrote that it was he who launched Caliber in peaceful Ukrainian cities.

