Death toll rises after recent Russian attack on Orikhiv

The number of people killed in the Russian airstrike on Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has increased to five.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: “Unfortunately, there’s now five people killed [in the attack – ed.]. Another man has just been found. Eleven received injuries of various degrees and are currently in hospital.”

Details: According to Malashko, Russians continue to fire at Orikhiv and even hit a place located not far from the rescue operation. One more person was injured by this strike.

The Head of the Oblast Military Administration reported that rescue workers continue to clear the rubble, and there may still be more people trapped under it.

He added that currently there are 1,800-2,000 residents living in Orikhiv.

