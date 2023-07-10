scradge1

Chris Christie Slams Trump’s Claim He’d End Ukraine War in 24 Hours: He’d ‘Bend Down’ and Give Putin ‘Whatever He Wants’ (Video)

  1. On the contrary I think he’s keeping his powder dry at the moment.
    If Trump will debate with him, which seems unlikely at the moment, he will land some heavy blows.
    CC knows a lot about the workings of the extended Trump family. He prosecuted an exceptionally sordid and devious criminal; Kushner Sr.
    Trump pardoned him of course, along with other foul scum like Stone and Manafort. The latter of whom was allowed to keep the vast property portfolio he had accrued off Ukrainian blood.

