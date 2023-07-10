BLOOD IS THE HARVEST

From the FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

Lee Dunster

July 10

Russia had a golden opportunity after the fall of the Soviet Union. They had full opportunity of trade with the west and former Soviet republics. They could have been a protector of the former Soviet states and helped create a new era in Europe after the cold war. They had so much potential.

Instead the Mafia and super rich were allowed to gain too much control and over time many resented Russia not being a great superpower and feared around the world. They missed the old days when Russia under the Soviets could easily influence nations and scare them.

And this allowed Putin to take control; an ex KGB officer and spy with believed links to the Mafia and an insane quest to rebuild the Soviet Union in his own image.

And russia and the west allowed it. Georgia, then Chechnya then the intimidation and fighting to force Ukraine to give up Crimea then the clandestine support to Putin’s Donbas puppets to seize Donbas and weaken Ukraine. Meanwhile the west largely ignored this; only caring about russian money and trade deals.

Now Russia’s greed has turned the west against them as western populations angered at their governments’ inaction and corruption demanded Ukraine be aided. The russian economy faces ruin.

Their image in Europe and beyond is as bad as Germany’s was after WW2. And of course there’s the many russian dead and wounded because of Putin’s vanity. Russia had a great chance and wrecked it.

Comment from Susan Shaw:

Thank you for this very clear statement of facts. ruzzia is a state revealing one man’s greed; with unlimited power; a ruler of a subjugated population too afraid to stand up to him; brainwashed and joyless – the results of autocracy. 😡🤢🤮

