As Ukrainians fight for their survival, yet another Republican media figure decides to act as an extension of RT

From the Twitter feed of Ben Shapiro.

July 10

Western policy in Ukraine is incoherent, if not outright dangerous. We keep hearing our leaders repeating two phrases: “as long as it takes” and “until Ukraine wins.” The problem is that both are lies, and we all know it.

“As long as it takes” is always a lie in a democracy. See Afghanistan. See Iraq. There will be an end to support, and it generally will come at the worst possible time.

“Until Ukraine wins” is a lie simply because nobody is giving a definition of winning. If by “winning” we use Zelenskyy’s definition — winning back all of Crimea and Donbas — literally no one, including Zelenskyy, thinks that is going to happen.

If by “winning,” we mean that Ukraine preserves her sovereignty, that would provide an off-ramp: the West could and should cut a deal with Russia that grants control of Crimea and parts of Donbas to Russia; the West should give security guarantees, perhaps including NATO membership, to Ukraine. After all, the US has already achieved its objectives: destroying the Russian military, crushing the Russian economy, downgrading the power of a Chinese ally, and showing the Chinese that we will bring power to bear against aggression.

Such a deal would also give Zelenskyy an offramp with his own people: he’d be able to blame the West for forcing him to give away territory, which would allow him to retain his leadership position.

But that would be “our” definition of winning, which Biden has specifically forbidden. So we’re now in the catch-22 of saying that we’ll support Zelenskyy’s untenable “win everything” war and that we will also only admit Zelenskyy to NATO once the war has ended — creating an incentive for both Zelenskyy and Putin to continue the war.

This is unnecessary. And it’s happening due to the cowardice of Biden and other Western leaders, who want to look like heroes while simultaneously putting Zelenskyy AND THE WEST in an unwinnable, quagmire situation.

