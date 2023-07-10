Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut took control of all entrances and exits from the city – Malyar

Evgenia Sokolenko14:58, 07/10/231 min.2355

This was done thanks to the successful promotion.

In Bakhmut , the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been keeping the entrances, exits and movements of Russian invaders around the city under fire control for several days.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar, this became possible thanks to the successful advance of our troops.

“In Bakhmut, for several days now, our defenders have been keeping under fire control the entrances, exits and movements of the enemy around the city.

This became possible due to the fact that in the process of moving forward, our troops took control of the main dominant heights around Bakhmut,” she wrote in Telegram.

