A record number of Russians went bankrupt

July 10, 2023

The Russians set a new record for the number of personal bankruptcies. In the first six months of 2023, the courts declared 162.9 thousand people bankrupt, or 34% more than in the same period last year, Izvestia writes, citing Fedresurs data.

The leaders in the number of bankrupt citizens were the Moscow region (7.97 thousand) and Moscow (7.75 thousand). They are followed by Krasnodar region (7.74 thousand), Sverdlovsk region (6.13 thousand) and Bashkortostan (5.79 thousand).

In the vast majority of cases (96.5%), the insolvency procedure was initiated by the citizens themselves, and the rest by the Federal Tax Service and bankruptcy creditors.

In total, since the introduction of the institution of judicial bankruptcy of individuals in October 2015, 916,000 Russians have declared themselves financially insolvent.

In turn, 5.13 thousand people were able to use out-of-court bankruptcy in the six months of 2023, and another 2.17 thousand were refused, follows from the data of the Federal Resource.

In total, from September 2020 to June 2020, 18.7 thousand Russians underwent such a procedure with a total debt of 6.44 billion rubles, which is equal to an average of 344.4 thousand per person.

The number of personal bankruptcies will continue to grow by 30-40% per year, and only the workload of courts and arbitration managers can prevent this, says Alexei Yukhnin, head of the Federal Resource. According to the President of SRO NAPCA Elman Mehdiyev, at the moment about 9 million borrowers are experiencing problems with payments, which is comparable to the figures of the past and the year before last.

“In general, the solvency of Russians is now at a stable level. In addition, as practice has shown, during a crisis, citizens switch to a savings model of behavior, which often allows them to release funds and repay loans ahead of schedule,” Mehdiyev said.

So far, the situation with the solvency of Russians does not inspire concern, Anton Tabakh, chief economist at the Expert RA rating agency, confirms. According to him, the main metrics of debt load are not deteriorating.

This is due, among other things, to the conservative policy of banks and the control of the Central Bank, which introduces limits on the issuance of risky loans in order to cool the retail lending market, said Alexei Volkov, Marketing Director of the National Bureau of Credit Histories (NBKI).

Like this: Like Loading...