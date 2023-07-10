A fan of Hitler and Kadyrov: another priest of the Moscow Patriarchate was informed of suspicion

The SBU reported suspicion to a cleric of the UOC (MP) from the Cherkasy region, who called on the Russian Federation to seize all of Ukraine

The cleric of the Moscow Patriarchate in the Cherkasy region, who justified the Russian armed aggression, was informed of the suspicion.

In communication with parishioners and acquaintances, he praised the leadership of the Russian Federation (Putin personally) and glorified Kadyrov, the SBU reported.According to the investigation, from December 2022 to June 2023, a man who served as a lower clergyman in the church supported the criminal actions of the Russian occupiers while communicating with his entourage.

The subdeacon, who was a supporter of Nazism and at the same time promoted the ideas of “renewal” of the Soviet Union, called for the occupation of all Ukraine by the occupiers.

Prohibited symbols and printed publications with Nazi and communist symbols and computer equipment with hostile propaganda materials were found at his home.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the cleric about the suspicion of justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants.An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

The perpetrator faces up to 8 years in prison.Now the suspect has been chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest, they add in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

DEATH TO THE RUSSIAN OCCUPANTS!

(C)DUMSKAYA.NET 2023

Like this: Like Loading...