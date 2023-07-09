Videos of a Wretched War, Part II: Warning to the faint-hearted!

July 9, 2023 – by OFP

A dead Russian soldier swallowed almost completely in Ukrainian soil. Only his partially decomposed face is still visible.

WARNING! Some of the following videos and images are not for the faint-hearted or anyone under 18!

This here is a small reminder that this war is much more than just words written in articles, or nontoxic video reports from mainstream media news channels. This is a deadly business. Death is a daily occurrence. Rotting corpses, human skeletons, blood, burns, missing limbs, deep gashes and popped out eyeballs are as commonplace and normal for these soldiers as your daily drive to work. This doesn’t mean it’s all so easy. Each individual finds his – or her – own way in dealing with the daily horrors. Horrors that a country called the Russian Federation, a state sponsor of terrorism and crime syndicate, has brought to Ukraine.

59th brigade storms enemy positions near Mar’inka, Donetsk Oblast.



AFU snipers in Bakhmut.



Catastrophic destruction of Russian tank by the Ukrainian 93rd brigade.





This is also daily reality; the price Ukrainians must pay for their freedom. A medic of the 1st mechanized battalion of the 3rd OShBr treating a severely wounded soldier.

Demilitarized orcs are sent home on pallets in a compressed form!

Dead Russian soldiers somehow compressed for shipment to unknown destination. Blood is still trickling out. To my knowledge, this is an unprecedented and most inhumane way to ship KIAs.

The price for freedom is sometimes very high.



Mangled Russians in Donetsk region. They died gruesomely for their fascist crime boss.



Russian skeletons. They were riding in a stolen civilian automobile when fate caught up to them.



Where’s his head?



This dead Russian soldier was strung up by his feet and beaten by his own people, and then left to die. Extreme violence among orcs is very commonplace.

Members of the Ukrainian 77th Airmobile Brigade enter Russian positions.

Bullseye right into a little orc nest.

