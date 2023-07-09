Videos of a Wretched War, Part II: Warning to the faint-hearted!
July 9, 2023 – by OFP
WARNING! Some of the following videos and images are not for the faint-hearted or anyone under 18!
This here is a small reminder that this war is much more than just words written in articles, or nontoxic video reports from mainstream media news channels. This is a deadly business. Death is a daily occurrence. Rotting corpses, human skeletons, blood, burns, missing limbs, deep gashes and popped out eyeballs are as commonplace and normal for these soldiers as your daily drive to work. This doesn’t mean it’s all so easy. Each individual finds his – or her – own way in dealing with the daily horrors. Horrors that a country called the Russian Federation, a state sponsor of terrorism and crime syndicate, has brought to Ukraine.