Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited Snake Island in the Black Sea, whose defenders famously defied a Russian warship at the beginning of the invasion by telling it to go “f— itself”.

“Today we are on Snake Island, which will never be conquered by the occupiers, like the whole of Ukraine, because we are the country of the brave,” he said in a video clip released on social media.

  1. One leader visits a war zone, and not for the first time. The Potemkin leader cowers in his bunker, like a rabbit caught in the headlights.

