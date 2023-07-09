Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut sector, enemy falling into traps – commander

09.07.2023

Ukraine’s defense forces continue to advance in the Bakhmut sector, whereas Russian invaders are falling into traps in some places.

Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The Bakhmut direction. We are having success. The Defense Forces continue to move forward, and the enemy is trapped in some places,” the commander emphasized.

Syrskyi also showed a video of “the excellent work of the ‘Pryvyd’ [‘Ghost’] group of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.” “A sniper with the call sign ‘Alpha’ is working. He destroyed the enemy with one shot from 1,200 meters,” Syrskyi wrote.

During the sniper’s work, the group shot down an enemy UAV, the commander said.

