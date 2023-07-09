Ukraine gains unmatched battlefield precision with M982 Excalibur GPS guided munition

06 JULY 2023

Marines with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, fire an M982 Excalibur round from an M777 howitzer during a fire support mission. The artillerymen spend hours each day running through dry-fire training drills to keep their skills sharp in preparation for requests for fire support. (Picture Source US Army)

Ukraine has recently enhanced its defense capabilities by acquiring M982 Excalibur GPS-guided munitions as part of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This acquisition was made possible with the support of the United States, which announced its intention in July 2022 to provide Ukraine with advanced artillery systems, including Excalibur shells. Deliveries of Excalibur munitions began in 2022 and continued throughout 2023.

The delivery of M982 Excalibur GPS-guided munition to Ukraine marks a significant milestone in the cooperation between the United States and Ukraine in defense matters. This new addition to the Ukrainian arsenal represents a major technological advancement, offering unparalleled precision strike capabilities. The American company Raytheon developed the Excalibur munitions in the early 2000s are already well-known and proven by the U.S. military, having been successfully deployed in conflicts such as the war in Afghanistan.

The Excalibur shell is a remarkable technological achievement that redefines the capabilities of artillery on the modern battlefield. Equipped with an advanced GPS guidance system, this munition provides unparalleled accuracy, capable of striking targets with near-perfect precision.

Thanks to its GPS guidance system, the Excalibur achieves near-pinpoint accuracy, striking targets with remarkable precision. It is capable of hitting targets within a radius of just a few meters, minimizing the risk of collateral damage and civilian casualties. This unprecedented precision makes the Excalibur the weapon of choice for military operations requiring high accuracy and maximum impact.

Additionally, the M982 Excalibur has proven itself in Ukraine as a tank killer and a precise striker of distant targets on enemy supply lines. With a maximum range of 25 miles (approximately 40 kilometers), this munition offers unparalleled tactical flexibility, enabling military forces to engage targets from a distance and reduce risks to ground troops. Its ability to hit targets with great precision makes it, for Ukrainian soldiers, a preferred choice for neutralizing enemy tanks and disrupting supply lines.

By combining the recently delivered modern howitzers such as the M109A6 Paladin, M777, Polish KRAB, German PZH 2000, French Ceasar, and other artillery systems with Excalibur guided munition, the Ukrainian army now possesses unprecedented firepower. These modern howitzers can effectively and accurately fire Excalibur shells, further bolstering Ukraine’s tactical superiority on the battlefield.

It is important to note, however, that the Excalibur ammunition, developed to NATO standards, is not compatible with the Russian howitzers in the possession of the Ukrainian army. Russian howitzers use different calibers and specifications, requiring specific ammunition designed for their respective artillery systems. Therefore, Excalibur ammunition cannot be fired from Russian howitzers, creating an incompatibility between Ukrainian equipment and the precision munitions developed by Raytheon.

The delivery of Excalibur missiles to Ukraine carried out as part of American military assistance, represents a decisive turning point in Ukraine’s defense capabilities. These precision munitions provide Ukraine with increased tactical superiority, strengthening its position on the battlefield and underscoring the commitment of the United States to Ukraine. With the integration of M982 Excalibur munition into its arsenal, Ukraine can effectively face the escalating Russian invasion with unmatched precision and efficiency.

