Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor

A loud explosion was heard in the northern part of Melitopol, and the Russian base in the village of Zarichne was previously damaged.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol on Telegram
Quote: “Melitopol residents report the sound of a powerful explosion in the city’s north.
According to preliminary information, something happened in the hangar of the village of Zariche, which was turned into a Russian base. We are clarifying the details.”
Details: Subsequently, Fedorov posted a photo with the caption: “It’s great to watch Ruscists burn.”
Hopefully it is now an ex russian base, complete with many dead orcs and destroyed equipment.
Good! More roasted cockroaches. Maybe they should be sold in the far east as finger food.